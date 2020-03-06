Alleged baseball-bat attack leaves local woman facing charges

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities say an alleged baseball-bat attack has left a Black Brook woman facing charges.

State Police said the alleged incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon when Tonya R. Serano allegedly confronted another woman in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs on New York Road.

Authorities believe Serano, 36, then attacked the woman with an aluminum baseball bat, hitting her in the face before she fled the area.

The unidentified woman declined medical attention after the alleged attack and Serano was later found at her residence and arrested.

She is now facing a felony charge of attempted second-degree assault and misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

After being arraigned, Serano was released on her own recognizance and is due back in Plattsburgh Town Court later this month to face the allegations.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

Plattsburgh City Police assisted with the investigation. ■