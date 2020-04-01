Alleged thief on parole dubbed the “pancake bandit”

PLATTSBURGH | A convicted thief on parole is behind bars again- this time dubbed the “pancake bandit” accused of recently breaking into at least two Plattsburgh restaurants.

Michael J. Betters is believed to be the culprit behind the weekend break-ins at Perkin’s Restaurant and Bakery and Plattsburgh Brewing Company, where he allegedly raided both restaurants and stole at least six bottles of liquor.

Surveillance photos of the culprit circulated online in the days following as State Police launched their investigations into the March 28 burglaries and restaurant staff looked to the public for information in the case.

A few days later, as troopers followed leads in the investigation, they were called to the nearby Walmart for reports of a suspicious person loitering outside.

When authorities arrived, they found Michael J. Betters, 36, of Champlain, who was later identified as the alleged restaurant thief, State Police said Wednesday.

Betters was also found to be wanted on an active parole warrant for alleged violations of his prison release after having served multiple stints behind bars for past local burglaries and thefts.

He is now facing a new charge of third-degree burglary in connection with the restaurant break-ins and was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court Tuesday. He was later remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail.

The investigation is continuing.