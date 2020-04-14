Animal cruelty case lodged against local sex-offender

ELIZABETHTOWN | Seven recently abandoned cats are now recovering at the North Country SPCA.

The young cats were discovered without food or water at a Port Henry residence earlier this month and authorities have now lodged an animal-cruelty case against their former owner.

Essex County Sheriff’s Department said the cats were found after authorities learned a local sex-offender had allegedly moved from his registered residence and left the animals behind.

Brandon McCoy, 25, is now facing seven misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and a felony charge for allegedly violating the terms of his sex-offender registry by failing to notify authorities about his change of address.

McCoy was released from custody following his arraignment and will reappear in court at a later date to face the allegations.

The cats, which range in age from nine months to roughly two years, are now receiving veterinary care at the Elizabethtown shelter.

“They’re gaining weight and doing much better now,” North Country SPCA Shelter Manager Pam Rock said Tuesday after authorities announced McCoy’s arrest.

“They’re all so sweet, and they’re settling in nicely.”

The four female and three male cats have received flea treatments and are now in the process of being spayed and neutered.

Rock said photos of the cats will be posted online once they’re fully recovered.

The cats will remain at the facility pending legal action in the case and will likely be placed for adoption at a later date.

While the shelter is currently closed to the public, those interested in adoption or making a financial contribution can call 518-873-5000 or visit www.ncspca.org.

Sheriff’s officials are urging the public to report suspected cases of animal abuse by calling the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 1-844-4RESQME or 1-844-473-7763.

Animal abuse or potential criminal activity can also be reported online at https://www.co.essex.ny.us/crimetipsonline/crimetipform.aspx.