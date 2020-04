FERRISBURGH | On April 8, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers responded to a residence in Starksboro for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed Gary Bevins, 52, of Starksboro had assaulted a family member and one other individual. Bevins was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bevins was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500.00 bail.■