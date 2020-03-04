Brandon woman arrested

CORNWALL | On Feb. 26, at 9:21 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in the town of Cornwall. VSP troopers identified the operator as Lois A. Stella, 59, of Brandon.

While speaking with Stella, troopers said they detected signs of impairment. Stella was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Stella was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later date. ■