Brandon woman was impaired, police allege

MIDDLEBURY | On Feb. 3, at approximately 12:52 a.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop East Main Street in the town of Middlebury for an observed moving violation. The operator was identified as Kaylin Burt, 30, of Brandon. During the course of the motor vehicle stop, several signs and indicators of alcohol impairment were observed.

Burt was run through a series of tests to ensure she was safe to operate a motor vehicle and later taken into custody for DUI. Burt was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, she was released on a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1201 “Operating under the influence of intoxicants or other substance.” ■