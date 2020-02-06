Bridport woman arrested

MIDDLEBURY | On Jan. 24, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Kayla M. Zeno, 27, of Bridport.

While speaking with Zeno, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Zeno was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Zeno was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later date. ■