Bristol man disturbs Addison

ADDISON | On April 13, at approximately 10:49 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance in Addison.

Troopers located David Cunningham, 28, of Bristol, walking along Jersey Street in Addison. An investigation revealed that Cunningham engaged in violent and threatening behavior while repeatedly screaming obscenities. Cunningham refused to comply with troopers while continuing to cause a disturbance and using loud, profane language.

Cunningham was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 8. ■