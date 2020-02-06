Collision on Route 7

NEW HAVEN | On Jan. 30, at approximately 7:34 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash located on U.S. Route 7 in the town of New Haven. Both operators were present upon arrival.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Michael Cowherd, 62, of Cornwall, was traveling north on U.S. Route 7, a James Barnum, 19, of East Middlebury, was traveling north behind Cowherd at the time of the collision.

Cowherd slowed for a vehicle turning in a residential driveway near Pidgeon’s Gun Shop, with two cars in front of him, as did the car in front of Cowherd.

Barnum applied the brakes of his Toyota Camry and was unable to stop to avoid a collision, subsequently colliding with the rear of Cowherd’s Cadillac DTS.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a factor in the collision.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the New Haven Fire Department and Bristol Rescue.

Route 7 was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel. ■