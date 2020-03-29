Excessive speed on Route 7

NEW HAVEN | On March 22, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven at a high rate of speed. Upon activation of a police radar unit, the target vehicle, driven by Cody Crary, 25, of South Hero, was confirmed to be operated at an excessively high rate of speed, 97 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.

The Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the traffic violation. State Police made contact with the operator, Cody Crary. Crary was released on citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division on June 1 to answer to the charge of excessive speed. ■