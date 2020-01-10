Felony DWI arrest following minor accident

LAKE PLACID | Police believe a local man was under the influence of drugs when he left the scene of an accident last month.

Lake Placid Village Police said Francis M. Giambalvo was pulled over Dec. 13 after police received reports of an intoxicated driver who left the area after an accident.

Giambalvo, 35, was taken into custody a short time later when he was allegedly found with marijuana and refused a breath test.

Based on a prior drug-related DWI conviction, Giambalvo was charged with felony DWI.

The Lake Placid man was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident, refusal to take a breath test, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to keep right and having an uninspected vehicle.

Giambalvo was arraigned in Village Court where his license was immediately suspended. He was placed under probation supervision and will reappear in court this month to face the allegations.

No further details about the accident were immediately available. ■