Ferrisburgh crash

FERRISBURGH | On. Dec. 27, 2019, at approximately 12:18 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Four Winds Road in the town of Ferrisburgh after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Timothy Williams, 31, of Burlington. While speaking with Williams, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Williams was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI-Drug.

Williams was transported to the Vergennes Police Department and later released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on Feb. 10, to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug. ■