Ferrisburgh man arrested

WHITING | On Feb. 1, troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 30 in the town of Whiting. During the motor vehicle stop Troopers identified the passenger as Kenneth Clark, 49, of Ferrisburgh. Clark was found to be violating two active sets of court issued conditions of release.

Clark was placed under arrest and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Clark was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 9 to answer to the charges. ■