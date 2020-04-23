Florida man alleged in Lincoln incident

LINCOLN | On Dec. 28, 2019, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations detective troopers were notified of a complaint in the town of Lincoln involving lewd or lascivious conduct with a child and luring.

As a result of the subsequent investigative actions, including multiple interviews, probable cause was found to believe that actions by Walter Hutton, 35, of Pinellas County, Florida, with a child were lewd or lascivious and that he attempted to lure the same child.

At the time of the initial report, Hutton was found to have returned to Florida. Due to this fact, and seriousness of the allegations, an arrest warrant was sought and granted by the Vermont Superior Court.

Extradition from anywhere in the United States back to Vermont was also granted by request.

Hutton was located and taken into custody by members of the Pinellas County Florida Sheriff’s Office without incident. ■