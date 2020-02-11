High speed chase ends downstate with three arrests

PLATTSBURGH | A recent high-speed chase through the Northern Tier ended with two accidents, three arrests and a cache of marijuana.

Plattsburgh-based State Police said the pursuit began in Massena Feb. 10 when U.S. Border Patrol agents tried to stop a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe near the international border.

Troopers chased the vehicle through Ellenburg and into Plattsburgh but ended the pursuit after two other vehicles were struck by the fleeing Tahoe, sending one person to CVPH Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police later located the vehicle on the Adirondack northway near Exit 23 in Wilton and resumed the chase to Exit 16, where three men inside then reportedly fled on foot.

All three were arrested a short time later as authorities searched the Tahoe and allegedly found 50 pounds of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of prescription painkillers.

Now facing charges are Nelson Reyes, 39, of New York City; Lewis Espinal, 31, of Manhattan and Jerson Norberdo, 29, of the Bronx.

Reyes, the accused driver, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, while Espinal was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. Norberdo was arrested as a fugitive of justice from Rhode Island and charged with a parole violation. All were charged with resisting arrest.

Reyes was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released from custody following his arrest. Espinal and Norberdo were remanded to Saratoga County Jail on parole violations. ■