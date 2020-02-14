Keeseville man accused of threatening WPTZ

PLATTSBURGH | A Keeseville man is accused of recently threatening a local TV station, just months after he allegedly made threats against a local community.

Plattsburgh-based State Police arrested Dominic J. Rainey, 30, on Feb. 9, after he allegedly sent threatening emails to television station NBC-5 WPTZ a day earlier.

He was arrested on one count of making a terroristic threat and was released from custody following his arraignment.

Rainey was arrested on the same charge in September 2019 after he reportedly made threats against the town of Saranac and its residents.

That online threat prompted widespread public concern and led to heightened security at area schools while it was being investigated.

Rainey will reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court later this month to face the allegations. ■