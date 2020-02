KEESEVILLE | A local woman has been arrested for prostitution following a lengthy investigation by State Police.

Authorities said Katherine E. Sanford’s arrest Tuesday afternoon stemmed from a “long-term investigation.”

Sanford, 32, was specifically charged with one misdemeanor count of prostitution in connection with an alleged incident in Au Sable in late January.

Sanford was later released on an appearance ticket for Au Sable Town Court Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

The investigation is continuing. ■