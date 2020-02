LAKE GEORGE | On Jan. 19, New York State Police in Queensbury responded to a residence in the town of Lake George after receiving report of a domestic incident. Jason L. Bradway, 45, of Lake George was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim with a kitchen knife and a tire iron. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and was later treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. Bradway was taken to Warren County Jail to await arraignment. ■