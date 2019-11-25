Motorist stopped in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH | On Nov. 17, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police (VSP) conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 after observing several moving violations. The operator was identified as John Hill, 29, of Charlotte. During the motor vehicle stop several signs of alcohol impairment were observed. Hill was run through a series of tests to ensure that he was safe to operate a motor vehicle.

Hill was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Hill was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1201 operating under the influence of intoxicants or other substances. ■