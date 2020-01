PERU | A Peru man was arrested on several charges following an alleged domestic incident here.

Plattsburgh-based New York State Police were called to a Union Road residence late Jan. 24 after Patrick A. Arseneault, 42, allegedly forcibly touched and threatened a female victim.

He is now facing charges of third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and forcible touching.

Arseneault was arraigned and released on a pre-trial release program. He will reappear in Peru Town Court on Feb. 4. ■