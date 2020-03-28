Police busy with distracted drivers on U.S. Route 7

FERRISBURGH | On March 11, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the VSP New Haven Barracks conducted a distracted driving enforcement detail in Ferrisburgh.

Four troopers were involved with 16 traffic stops being made. The VSP said 14 tickets were issued with two warnings.

Eleven traffic tickets were issued for distracted driving with traffic tickets issued for operating without a license. One traffic ticket was issued for failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and insurance. ■