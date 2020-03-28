Police chase Burlington man

FERRISBURGH | On March 12, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh for a motor vehicle violation. The vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement.

VSP photo VT-032120-BLOTTER-Burlington-man-Lawrence-G.-Ritchie Lawrence Ritchie

The vehicle continued through Vergennes and back onto Route 7 in Ferrisburgh. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle ultimately came to a stop on the highway in North Ferrisburgh.

The operator, later identified as Lawrence Ritchie, 48, of Burlington was taken into custody by troopers on scene. It was found during the pursuit, the passenger was requesting Ritchie to stop the motor vehicle and he refused.

Ritchie was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.

Ritchie was ultimately lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for outstanding arrest warrants. Ritchie was also issued a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division at a later time and date to answer to the charges of Attempting to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment and Operating while under suspension or revocation of license.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department. ■