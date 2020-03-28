Police investigate accident

FERRISBURGH | On March 11, troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh.

The operator was identified as Andrew Webbe, 45, of Charlotte, Vermont. Webbe showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Webbe was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing.

After processing, Webbe was released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time. ■