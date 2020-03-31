Police: Rash of vehicle larcenies solved

× Expand Photo provided Heather Battige Heather Battige

PLATTSBURGH | Residents are being reminded to never leave their vehicles unlocked or valuable property inside.

A rash of vehicle break-ins has plagued the North end of the city in recent weeks, and authorities now believe they have their prime suspect behind bars.

Heather Battige, 38, of West Chazy was arrested this week after Plattsburgh City Police followed a series of tips that led ultimately them to her and a LaFayette Street address.

After executing a search warrant at the residence, police reportedly recovered several items that were stolen in the alleged crime spree.

Battige is now facing a felony charge of fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

She was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court Monday morning and remanded to Clinton County Jail pending further court action.

Police are now urging the public to avoid storing valuables in their vehicles, even when parked in driveways. ■