Police reported Vergennes man was impaired

WALTHAM | On Feb. 15, at 1:59 a.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 7 in the town of Waltham after observing a motor vehicle violation.

VSP troopers identified the operator as Anthony R. Smith Jr., 23, of Vergennes. While speaking with Smith, troopers detected signs of impairment. Smith was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Smith was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later date. ■