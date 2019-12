QUEENSBURY | Authorities believe a Corinth man was driving drunk when he hit another vehicle and took off.

Warren County Sheriff’s personnel were called to Pinewood Road on Nov. 18 after David W. Lockhart allegedly struck another vehicle and left the area.

He was arrested a short time later when he was allegedly found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.22.

He was arrested for felony driving-while-intoxicated and will appear in court at a later date to face the allegations. ■