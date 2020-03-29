Route 116 closed temporarily

BRISTOL | On March 15, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash located on Route 116 at the intersection of Lincoln Road in Bristol. Both operators were present upon arrival.

A preliminary police investigation indicated Michelle Steady, 30, of Whiting, was traveling east on Route 116, as Jess Oldham, 17, of Lincoln, was traveling north on Lincoln Road.

Oldham initially stopped at the stop sign at the T-intersection, and then proceeded to begin to make a left turn to travel west on Route 116. Steady subsequently collided with the front, driver’s side, of Oldham’s vehicle. Neither alcohol, nor speed, are believed to have played a factor in the collision.

Oldham and a passenger from Steady’s vehicle were subsequently transported to UVM-Porter Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Bristol Fire Department, and Bristol Rescue.

Route 116 was temporarily closed due to the incident. ■