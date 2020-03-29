Salisbury teen cited

SALISBURY | On March 19, at approximately 4:39 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order which had occurred on March 19 at a residence in Salisbury.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Matthew Rich,19, of Salisbury, went to the residence of an individual under the protection of an abuse prevention order, in violation of that order.

Rich met with VSP troopers at the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 12. ■