Shoreham man stopped

WHITING | On Feb. 5, at approximately 6 p.m., troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Shoreham-Whiting Road in the town of Whiting after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Darryl Davis, 48, of Shoreham.

During the motor vehicle stop, troopers discovered the vehicle that Davis was operating was not equipped with an ignition interlock device, which Davis is required to have under Vermont law. Davis was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. ■