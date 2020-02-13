Speeding motorist taken to UVM Medical Center

CORNWALL | On Jan. 30, a trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling westbound on Route 74 at Clark Road in Cornwall. It was at this time that the trooper visually observed a vehicle traveling at an egregiously high rate of speed, a speed of 104 mph was captured on the radar unit in an area of highway posted at 50 mph. The trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but quickly lost sight of it. The target vehicle was located several moments later on Clark Road laying perpendicular to the roadway and partially in a ditch.

The operator was then identified as Richard Quesnel, 34. While speaking with Quesnel several signs and indicators of alcohol impairment were observed. Quesnel was transported to the UVM Medical Center after experiencing chest discomfort and as a precautionary measure. A warrant was applied for and granted by the court, and a blood sample was drawn.

Quesnel was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges of Title 23 VSA 1201, Title 23 VSA 1091, and Title 23 VSA 1097. Quesnel was also issued a VCVC totaling $792 and two points assessed. ■