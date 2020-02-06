Troopers patrol in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH | On Jan. 29, during the afternoon hours troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh. During the saturation patrol, with an emphasis on distracted driving and identifying aggressive driving habits.

Details of the saturation patrol are listed below:

-Two troopers were involved

-16 motor vehicle stops conducted

-Five motorists who were issued a ticket for using a cell phone

-One operator was operating after suspension with five other tickets issued along with six written warnings.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to not use a handheld electronic device while operating a motor vehicle as it has been found to be a contributing factor in motor vehicle crashes.

Currently, an operator can be fined $162 and two points on their license for using an electronic device. An individual operating a CMV can be fined $392 and two points assessed. ■