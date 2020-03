FERRISBURGH | On March 9, Vermont State Police troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Anthony Smith, 23, of Vergennes. An investigation revealed Smith’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle was under criminal suspension in Vermont. Smith was released on citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 4, to answer to the charge of DLS-C. ■