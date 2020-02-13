Vergennes motorist to appear in court

VERGENNES | On Jan. 31, at 10:27 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Water Street in the town of Vergennes after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as James Dragon, 41, of Vergennes.

While speaking with Dragon, troopers detected signs of impairment. Dragon was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Dragon was processed for DUI and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later date. ■