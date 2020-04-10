Vergennes woman issued criminal citation

NEW HAVEN | On March 17, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash on River Road in New Haven. A preliminary VSP investigation indicated that the operator, Crystal Hall, 40, of Vergennes was traveling east on River Road at an unknown speed.

The vehicle driven by Hall left the traveled portion of roadway and struck a tree head on and came to rest down a slight embankment among heavy brush. Hall’s 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo sustained catastrophic damaged and was totaled as a result of the crash.

While speaking with Hall, police said several signs of alcohol impairment were observed, Hall was ultimately transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center due to suspected internal injuries. A passenger inside the vehicle, a juvenile subject, was transported as well and sustained injuries from the crash. While at the UVM-Porter Medical Center, a warrant was applied for and granted by the local court.

Hall was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substance, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1201, negligent operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091, and recklessly endangering another person, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1025.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, members of the New Haven Fire Department, Bristol and Middlebury Rescue squads. ■