Woman assaults police officers in Vergennes

VERGENNES | On Jan. 29 at 7:20 a.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 53 in the town of Salisbury after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Erica Fitzgerald,31,of Salisbury.

During the motor vehicle stop Fitzgerald attempted to provide troopers with a false name. It was also discovered that Fitzgerald was operating the vehicle while under suspension or revocation of license.

While speaking with Fitzgerald, troopers detected signs of impairment. Fitzgerald was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI drugs.

Fitzgerald was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing.

While at the Vergennes Police Department, Fitzgerald assaulted two troopers and two officers of the Vergennes Police Department.

Fitzgerald was subsequently lodged at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of $200 bail. ■