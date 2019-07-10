× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac teammates Kim Gaboriault and Hannah Perry stand with their Section VII medals at the season-ending unified basketball event.`

BEEKMANTOWN | As the AuSable Valley unified basketball team took to the court, a familiar face to the basketball sidelines in Section VII was on their bench.

Coach Jamie Douglass has been the head coach of the boys varsity team at AuSable for many years, with a coaching career that includes a trip to the Class C final four not only as a coach, but also as a player.

But having the chance to coach the unified team, a program developed through NYSPHSAA and Special Olympics New York, has been “rewarding” to him and those involved in the program.

“This is probably the most rewarding experience,” Douglass said. “These kids have come so far and you go home with a smile on your face every night with what we get to do. I have as big of a smile at these games as I did when we went to the final four.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Saranac Lake unified basketball team.

Saranac Lake coach Will Ellsworth has also been on some of the biggest stages in the state, taking the Red Storm hockey team to the final four.

“This is one of the most rewarding experiences I have had as a coach in basketball,” he said. “They teach me something new every day we are together. You see something new every game out of the kids. It is fun to see kids do things that surprise us and surprise themselves.”

For all of the coaches who have been part of the unified basketball program, the experience has been a defining one.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Mark Menia goes all out to keep the ball from going out of bounds.

“It has become more competitive while maintaining the sense of selflessness and the kids who are here and involved want to be here and involved with the team. It is just amazing,” Saranac coach Jaclyn Carter said.

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Saranac unified basketball team.

“It has been a life-changing experience,” AuSable coach Stephanie Murphy said. “It reminds you of what sports is all about. It is a breath of fresh air.”

“I have been coaching for a very long time and I can honestly say this is the favorite team I have ever coached,” Peru coach Chris Burdash said. “The most important thing is seeing them smile every time down the court.”

Plattsburgh High’s Haley Feazelle and Kyle LaBrake, along with Alexandra Smith and Kendra McCoy of Ti, have been there from the beginning of the Section VII program.

“The teams are growing,” Feazelle said. “We are filling full rosters and are able to sub five-for-five. It’s really a great program.”

“The growth and support we have seen from the communities have been great,” added LaBrake. “It is a unique opportunity where you look forward to seeing the other coaches and the other teams. It is a unified sport but I feel everyone who takes part in it is unified in purpose and you are cheering for both teams on the court. There are so many life lessons they are learning from teamwork, empathy, sportsmanship and more.”

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga coaches Alexandra Brown and Kendra McCoy have been with the Sentinel unified program since it started four years ago and have seen unified basketball grow from their team to a total of seven in Section VII over the past four years.

“One of the things about unified has been bringing these kids together,” Smith said. “They do not typically hang out with each other, get to play sports with each other or interact with each other. Now, not only are they doing that on their own teams but they are building relationships with other kids on other teams and they are respecting each other on the court and getting to know everyone, which is good to see from returning players.”

“It’s life changing all around,” McCoy said. “Life changing for the players, life changing for the coaches and the fans — just life changing for everybody.”

“I think that shows you that these people are pro-kids and they are pro-education and they understand what role this plays in a school,” Robert Sutphen, Section VII unified coordinator, said about the coaches in the section.

“It brings kids into a school-wide community who otherwise would not play a high school sport or may not do anything else at school. These are kids who a lot of times get on the bus and go home at the end of the school day. Seeing that change and seeing that people want to get involved shows that these coaches are more about winning on Friday or Tuesday night in just the sport they coach. They understand the value of sports and what these kids want.” ■

— This story is part three in a series on unified basketball in Section VII, which also appears in the most recent edition of North Country Living, published by Sun Community News and Printing.