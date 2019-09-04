2019 Section VII boys soccer preview: Chazy seeks 10

Eagles set to defend

CHAZY | Coming off a tournament victory in penalty kicks, the Chazy varsity soccer team starts the 2019 season at 1-0-1 with sites set on Middletown and the state final four.

“We lost a lot of players from last year’s graduating class,” said coach Rob McAuliffe. “We have a lot of new young players, but our expectation doesn’t change from one year to the next. We go in every year with the goal of winning the state championship. It’s not changing this year. Expectations are high, and we have a lot of young players. We will get better every week and we have a lot of tough games ahead of us. I think we will make some mistakes, but hopefully we will move on and win a sectional championship and eventually the state championship.”

Members of the roster include Ben Dickerson, Tanner Conners, Dale Gonyo, Jr., Malachi Hunyor, Jack Sweet, Joey deOndarza, Heath Lucas, Reagan Dudyak, Patrick Dwyer, Jeremy Juneau, Dallas Santor, Nathan Pilon, Luke Moser, Riley Hansen, Kyle Barcomb, Jesse Blais, Conner McCarthy, Gabe Huchro, Colby Drake and Noah Martin.

Patriot Experience needed to counter lack of depth

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley varsity boys soccer team will have a core of returning players in 2019 who will need to use their experience to counter a shortfall in numbers this season.

“With no new players and losing four seniors, we will be low on numbers,” said head coach Bruce Bourgeois. “We will see an increase in skill and confidence.”

Alex Fournier will lead the attack for the Patriots, with Wyatt Hackett, Aiden Tallman and Wesley Tender in the midfield. Zane Moussa, Bailey Latrell, Matt Remillard and David Janisse will anchor the defense, while Zander McCabe will be in the net.

Brady Lattrell, Hayden Lowther, Alex Yeager, Ryan Hackett and Matt Hall will also be relied on for the Patriots.

"We are looking forward to a competitive season,” Bourgeois said.

Knights seek repeat

PLATTSBURGH | One year after claiming the Section VII/Class C title, the Seton Catholic Knights will look to a new season and a chance to defend in 2019.

“Our expectations this year are to start working together and start gelling,” said coach Charlie Gay. “Basically, because we are a new team, I have four returners and the rest are fresh ninth graders, a couple 10th graders, all fairly new to the varsity level. They are really talented. I think by mid-season we will be playing the way I believe they can play in the competition range again.”

Gay said the first game will have a learning curve, but after that they will, “get better and you will see the difference in their play from modified to varsity. Hopefully by the end of the year, it will be a long shot, but hopefully we will repeat what we did last year. Only time will tell.”

Members of the roster include Alex Trombley, Tom Murray, Logan Fenya, Tyler Reid, Nick Palma, Noah Blood, Ashton Guay, Aiden Pearl, Dominic Brown and Josh Evans.

(Roster taken from Aug. 29 game, more players will be added).

Chiefs eager to start

SARANAC | The Saranac varsity boys soccer team will see only two returning starters from the squad that played for a sectional title last season, but coach Calvin Hamel said the young core of players have been eager to get to the regular season.

“We are a very young team with only two returning starters,” said Hamel. “Our young guys are eager to continue the recent success of our program. With nine starting positions available, the players have been working extremely hard in practice and are anxious for the season to start. It will take some time for us to adjust to the speed and physicality of varsity soccer, but I’m optimistic that we will be competitive throughout the season.”

Members of the Chiefs roster include Zashon Abrams, Branden Ashley, John Balch, Hayden Buckley, Nikalas Hamel, Dominic Harkness, Sasha Hurlock, Will Hurlock, Nicholas Liberty, Dylan Paiser, Zachary Rainville, Jacob Schiraldi, Alex Strack, Rylee Wilson and Ian Zurlo.

Hornets hope middle third key to success

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High varsity boys soccer team will have a solid core of players in the middle of the field this season as they prepare for Division I competition in the Northern Soccer League.

“We are strong in the midfield with the return of junior Ryan Kavanaugh and seniors Owen Brown and Riley Savastano,” said coach Chris LaRose. “We have a great keeper in senior Alex Tuller. Our defense will be young with only one returner, senior Jalen Abellard. We are young overall and will look to continue to improve our passing and finishing games during the preseason. The team has come a long way since the first day of practice. I like their attitude and team chemistry.”

Members of the roster include Jalen Abellard, Ethan Bray, Owen Brown, Riley Channell, Nolan deGrandpre, Mathieu Durkin, Tanner Estes, Cody Garrow, Greyson Giroux, Emir Gul, Ryan Kavanaugh, Carter King, Shaheer Maken, Owen Mulligan, Jackson Ryan, Riley Savastano, Michael Trombley, Alex Tuller, Jacob Vassar and Jack Wylie.

Indians look to go deep again

PERU | The Peru varsity boys soccer team was a round of penalty kicks away from the Class B final four last season, and will seek to get back into the hunt again this year.

“The team is looking to define individual player roles and develop an identity as it moves into a new season after graduating many talented players from 2018,” said head coach Matt Armstrong. “In 2019, the team is expecting to be in the hunt, competing for another division title. We expect all players to valued contributors towards team success.”

Members of the Indians roster include Michael McBride, Declan Edwards, Ryan Furnia, Connor Witkiewicz, Jon Cote, Chris Carlo, Nick Hagar, Matthew Magaldi, Regan Baker, John Tarabula, Bryn Reynolds, Dalton Ess, Colby Velie, Jon Blaise, Austin Rock, Dylan Badger, Connor Storms, Tanner Spear and Caleb Pfohler.

Attack key for Cougars success

CHAMPLAIN | The Northeastern Clinton varsity boys soccer team will look to play the game in it’s simplest form when it comes to improving on last year’s 8-6-0 record.

Score more than the other guy while not allowing them to do the same.

“Some areas we have worked on are the effectiveness of our strikers, and some key players have made some position changes that they will have to become accustomed to, which I know will happen,” said head coach Nicholas Trombley. “Even with the loss of some key players last year, we return a great squad this year. We have great strength in our central midfield and defense.”

The Cougars roster include seniors Keaton Badger, Owen Hollister, Michael Pennington and Avery Sample; juniors Luke Anctil, Lucas Bedard, John Bulson, Samuel Bulson, Ethan Garrand, Hunter LaValley, James Molinski, Ryan O’Donnell, Chase Ross and Aiden Suprenant; sophomores Lucas Deuso, Tyler Guay and Karsen LaBarge; and freshman Marcus Bedard.

Bobcats set for season

Members of the 2019 Northern Adirondack boys varsity soccer team include Tim Stickney, Troy LaBarge, Matt Jarvis, Hunter Trombley, Kendi Coplen, Lucas Smart, Josh Allen, Dean Belrose, Dylan Monette, Tyler Trombley, Casper LaBarge, Nolan Knight, Ethan Forkey, Wyatt Warren and (pictured) Cameron Trombley.

Eagles seek to improve

BEEKMANTOWN | The Eagle varsity boys soccer team was able to get to the sectional semifinals last season, but the former state semifinalists would like to get further down the playoff road this season.

“Our team will be looking to improve on ball control and defensive rotations,” said head coach Ryan Loucy.

Members of the roster include Zachary Bushey, Cole Nephew, Leo Golden, Andrew Sorrell, Dade Cox, Mason Brady, Niko Hart, Haden Bouyea, Matt Smith, Ethan St. Louis, Collin Hemingway, Ryan Northrup, Dalton Kane, Ethan Burke, Collin Latinville, Ian McCasland, Victor Mason, Matt Wood and Dakota Robinson.

Wildcats rely on experience

SCHROON | The Schroon Lake varsity boys soccer team will have a lot of familiar faces, returning nine seniors and 11 total players, including Co-MVP Andrew Pelkey, first team all star Marcus Peace and second team all star Colin Bresnahan.

“They are a very athletic group who have a tremendous work ethic on and off the field,” said first year coach Lyle Hartwell. “We are expecting great things from this group of upperclassmen. The hard work and discipline they are showing in the preseason leads me to believe that a successful season is ahead. Schroon Lake is striving to be an excellent competitor to every team in the division while also equaling that high level in sportsmanship. This team is unified and every day they are hungry to be better soccer players. This a very tough group to have to play against this season.”

Hartwell said the one are where the team will be inexperienced is in goal.

“We are expecting a lot out of freshman Zeke Koenig, who is filling big shoes as keeper after graduating Harrison Gereau, an MVAC scholar athlete and second team all star, from the position.”

Members of the roster include Cian Bresnahan, Collin Bresnahan, Tyler Dick, Taylor Emmert, Travis Fish, Mike Foote, Derrick Loiselle, Marcus Peace, Andrew Pelkey, Oliver Higgins, Elijah Yarosh, Ethan Fariss, Isaiah Pelkey and Zeke Koenig.

Panthers look to reload

CROWN POINT | The Panther varsity boys soccer team will seek to replace several key players lost to graduation as they begin the 2019 season.

“We will be looking to fill some big holes due to graduation,” said coach Randy Pertak. “We return five starters and some others who played huge roles on last years team. Noah Spaulding, Cameron Harrington and Cameron Waldorf will be relied on to control the offense and score. Dylan Sours returns as starter in the pipes. Tristan Carey and Tyler Wranowski will be asked to anchor a whole new core of defensive players. Thomas Woods and Gavin Sours are going to play many roles and help to control our midfield.”

Pettak said this core of players have shown to be effective at the varsity level but will have to learn new roles quickly and to communicate with each other.

Members of the roster include Dylan Sours, Cameron Harrington, Joe Safford, Tristan Carey, Thomas Woods, Tyler Wranowski, Gavin Sours, Jon Ashe, Noah Spaulding, Cameron Waldorf, Tommy Dorsett, Walton Pelkey, Holden Palmer, Cole Potter and Noah Fluery.

Warriors set for new season

WILLSBORO | The Warriors varsity boys soccer team will seek to continue their push to knock off Chazy from the top of the Class D mountain, starting with a strong regular season in hopes of returning to the sectional final game.

“Our goal is to be competitive, work together, and improve during each game,” said coach Andrew Lee. “The team wants to give their best effort during each match regardless of the outcome and we want to allow fewer goals to be scored on us this season than last season.”

Lee said the team has good speed with a strong and experienced returning core players.

“The players have a great work ethic and are putting forth a tremendous amount of effort,” said Lee. “Everyone must understand their positioning throughout each game and work on communication throughout each game.”

Members of the Warriors roster include Justin Jocelyn, Robby Drollette, Ethan Leibeck, Stephen Leibeck, Jacob Lawrence, Everett Cassavaugh, Jared Ball, Bryant Rowe, Brady Sweatt, Jaycob Gough, Hunter King, Regan Arnold, Trenton King and Nicholas Reithel.

Seniors strength for Red Storm

SARANAC LAKE | Coach Josh Marlow said the Saranac Lake varsity boys soccer team will be led by the upperclassmen as they seek a return to the Section VII/Class C title game.

“This year’s team is led by a strong contingent of seniors looking to use their defensive strengths for success,” said Marlow. “The team is looking to be competitive with each team they see this year.”

Members of the roster include Dylan Murane, Jackson Small, Dylan Amell, Camden Reiley, Nicholas Kelting, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Jacob Adams, Patrick Wamsganz, Gabe Faubert, Bryson Mariano, Zach Churco, Adrian Hayden, Rijad Cecunjanin, Taylor Samburgh, Simon Thill, Brady Yando and Reuben Bernstein.

Blue Bombers want the title back

LAKE PLACID | After a long reign at the top of Class C, the Lake Placid varsity boys soccer team will be looking to get back to the top of the mountain after falling short one year ago.

“This will be another rebuilding year for the Blue Bombers after losing six starters, including senior goalkeeper Justin Novick and his brother Jacob, who moved to Canada for his senior year,” said coach Stuart Hemsley. “As long as we improve in practice and games, we’ll be ready come playoffs. Losing 5-4 on PKs in the sectional semis to a team who were one game away from the Final Four last year was tough but showed why we play the game. We’ll be making it as tough to play us as ever with the hope we play some really good stuff along the way.”

Hemsley said the thirds will have to work together to get the ball up the field, which should lead to scoring chances.

“The forward line will be exciting to watch with pace and skill however they will have to help the defense win the ball back as the young and inexperience within the team will need support as they settle in to varsity soccer,” he said.

Hemsley said keeper John Armstrong, defender Cobane Bissonette, midfield players Connor Reid, Sebastian Narvaez, Cooper Grady and Tyler Hinckley; and forward Remi Borden will be key players on the squad, which also includes Sam Le, Matthew Brandes, Nicholas Marvin, Brendan Bullock, Parker Anthony, Patrick Manning, Carter Morey, Tristan Spotts, Anders Stanton and John Brownell.

Quality over quantity for Keene

KEENE VALLEY | The Keene varsity boys soccer team will lack bench depth this season, but coach Matthew Mills said the team brings plenty of experience to Division III of the Northern Soccer League.

“The team is coming together, we are light on numbers but we are a more mature team looking to get some quality wins this season,” said Mills. “Key returning members of our team are: Sebastian Smith in goal, Shervon Dick up top and Hunter Buysse leading our defense. Our expectations for this season are to be in every game and pull out the quality wins we need to propel our program forward to make sectional runs.”

Members of the team include Smith, Harvey Runyon, Aidan Lopez, Nevin Dockery, David (international Student), Edward O’neill, Will Tansey, Dick, Buysse, Julian Smith and Sam Baldwin.

Senior leadership key for Griffins

WESTPORT | Welcome to the Boquet Valley era.

Still using the Griffin name, BVCS takes to the pitch this season led by a quartet of seniors who will look to lead a team with a strong core of underclassmen, as well.

“We’re coming off of a strong performance in 2018 and looking to build off of that success,” said head coach Evan George. “We’re anchored by seniors Arlo Halloran, Blake Liberi, Lucas Spilling and McKenzie Stephens who have racked up a lot of game experience over the past two seasons and who will be leading us on and off the field in 2019.”

Aiden DeMuro and Odin Kohler also join the roster as seniors, while juniors include Ethan Graham, Spencer Jensen, Devin Meachem, Gary Negroni, Kaleb Pettit, Gavin Spilling and Brandon Tromblee. The roster is bolstered by a solid sophomore class in Oakley Buehler, Jameson Fiegl. Aiden Lobdell, Brodie Lobdell, Hunter Meachem and Jon Howard.

“I’m excited to see what these boys can put together this season as they have a huge amount of potential,” said George.

Now on their own, Newcomb boys soccer predicted to be competitive

NEWCOMB | Despite Minerva exiting the decades-old joint sports program with Newcomb Central last January, the latter school is now pursuing their future in athletics with tenacity.

In this process, the school has reclaimed their mascot from a quarter-century ago — as the Newcomb Huskies boys soccer team takes to the field this season.

Soccer has always been a prominent sport at Newcomb Central, and it will continue to be — at least for the boys — due to the commitment of the coaches and athletes. As of this week, however, there doesn’t appear to be enough girl soccer players to field a varsity team.

Although the school is one of the smallest in the region, 16 players are on the boys soccer team’s roster for 2019.

Last year, the Minerva-Newcomb boys team had a 4-5-2 record, a tally they are seeking to improve this season.

Standout athletes lost to graduation from the 2018 team were Kaleb Davie and Adrien Comeau.

Top returners are goalkeeper Ethan Armstrong, midfielder Zachary Phelps and Mason Allen.

Armstrong is strong athlete, leader in the backfield, diving to block shots and make the plays to keep opponents at bay.

“Ethan has strong keeper skills and he’s a ‘gamer,’” said veteran coach Millie Winslow, adding that Phelps has both offensive and defensive skills, he possesses tremendous energy and endurance, and has a smart approach to game play.

“Mason Allen has strong defensive skills and is a play maker,” she continued.

Winslow said the team, despite many new players, is very coachable and has a lot of chemistry developing.

“Our team’s strength this season is our ability to work as a team, support each other and communicate on the field,” she said. “The upperclassman are really encouraging to the younger players and helping them in any way they can.”

Winslow added that her athletes — of varying abilities and experience — are focusing on skill development, fundamentals of the game, conditioning and teamwork to meet their goals for 2019.

“I hope to see a lot of growth this season as players come into their own as far as positioning and confidence goes,” she said. “If we all give consistent effort, we will be competitive in most games in our division,” she said.

Johnsburg-Minerva boys soccer players to build skills as they take on a varsity schedule

A new era is launched for the newly merged team

JOHNSBURG | This year’s merger of sports at Minerva and Johnsburg is likely — in the upcoming years — to write action-packed new chapters in the two schools’ history books.

Meanwhile, for the varsity boys soccer team, 2019 is a year for building skills, learning fundamentals of the game, acquiring field vision, and developing team chemistry.

On their own last season, the Johnsburg boys soccer team enjoyed a respectable 7-6 season competing in a junior varsity schedule.

The students participating were sophomores and freshmen, so they gained considerable experience — and didn’t lose any players to graduation.

The 2019 team has 11 players that hail from Johnsburg and one from Minerva.

Leading players for the team include juniors Gabe Freebern, Anthony Galle and Jaxon Roblee.

Coach Randy LaFountain described their attributes this week: Freebern is a forward with great speed and quickness, which aided him in scoring 29 goals in 2018; Anthony Galle is a great all-around player at midfield, working hard from opening whistle to final buzzer; and Roblee, a second team All-Star in 2017, is a good all-around player who will take on the post of stopper this season.

All three of them gained valuable experience as freshmen on the 2017 varsity team, along with Clayton Schmale, who is also likely to play a vital role.

LaFountain said he has high expectations for future years, and is confident the 2019 team will also experience a measure of success.

“I’m working on rebuilding the soccer program — and with no seniors on the team, I expect some ‘ups and downs’ this season, but I feel that we should be competitive,” he said.

Indian Lake-Long Lake soccer squad divulges their attributes

INDIAN LAKE | About two weeks ago at the crack of dawn, Indian Lake-Long Lake Varsity Boys Soccer Team’s new coach Ben Conboy ascertained the collective character of his players — before running any drills or plays.

“I was encouraged that the players’ individual spirits seemed high despite our first practice taking place in the wee hours of the morning in the pouring rain,” he recalled this week, noting his players’ resilience, grit, dedication to the sport, and good humor in the face of adversity. “We will grow on that enthusiasm and improve each day.”

Conboy said his 14 players are committed to developing their skills and practicing hard — plus they respond well to coaching advice and enjoy tough competition.

“We’ve been running several drills to hone technical mastery and they are all buying into the program,” he said, noting that his athletes exert their greatest effort when they are “squaring off” against each other.

Conboy will undoubtedly be expecting his seniors, Justice Locke and Tyler Wilkerson, to provide leadership and advise the younger players — who have solid experience because most all of them are veterans of prior years’ soccer teams. The youngest returning player is Gabe Stanton, who moved up early last year as an eighth grader.

Conboy declined to talk about individual players, as he is still assessing the role that each athlete will fill on the squad.

“It’s too soon to say what we’ll look like tactically and who our leaders will be,” he said. “The field is open for anyone to step up at this point.”

Considering what he’s observed already about his players’ positivism and work ethic, Conboy is not likely to be disappointed about the upcoming soccer seasons.