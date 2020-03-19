2020 Maple Sugar Bowl teams named

RUTLAND | The teams are now set representing the 67th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The classic football game will be held on Aug. 1, 2020, at the newly named Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University with kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

The Vermont team is coached by Rich Alercio, head coach at St. Johnsbury Academy and the New Hampshire team is coached by Tarek Rothe, head coach at Alvirne High School.

Both teams and coaches met March 8 for the first time for an informational gathering. The gathering was held at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Hospitals for Crippled and Burned Children and in its first 66 years has raised nearly $5 million.

The game is one of 30 Shrine games played every year across the country.

The twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont: Cairo in Rutland and and Mt. Sinai in Montpelier. ■