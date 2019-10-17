900 wins and counting

× Expand Jill Lobdell With a 3-0 win over Seton Catholic Oct. 16, the Chazy Eagles won their 900th game as a program, which started in 1953.

PLATTSBURGH | To the outside observer, the 3-0 win by the Chazy boys soccer team against Seton Catholic on the afternoon of Oct. 17 would just seem like another win for a program that seems to do nothing but that.

But this was a big win.

The Wednesday win was not just an average victory, but the 900th time in program history the Eagles finished with more goals than their opponent.

Heath Lucas and Riley Hansen each scored a goal and recorded an assist in the win, while Reagan Dudyak added a goal. Gabe Huchro made five saves to preserve the shutout, while Tyler Reid made eight saves for the Knights

66 years of excellence

“Winning 900 games as a soccer program speaks volumes about the dedication from the players, coaches, and community over the years,” said Chazy Athletic Director Brian Norcross. “Chazy soccer is truly something special.”

According to Lee Barcomb of Section VII HS Soccer, from the programs’ start in 1953 through 1964, five coaches — John Watkins and Jack Fitzwilliams (co-coaches), Doug Burke, Don Endy and Bob Graham — combined for 56 wins.

Enter the man many consider the patriarch of the Chazy soccer program, George Brendler, who started coaching in 1965 and continued through 1988, winning over 75-percent of his games for a record of 270-76-26.

“Credit has to go to George Brendler for bringing soccer to the forefront in Chazy,” said Barcomb. “He introduced new concepts and strategy to the fledgling program. All of the youth program coach es and volunteers, all the parents over the years and all that time dedicated to growing the sport.”

Brendler, who had served in Europe as a member of the military and learned their style of possession soccer, brought that form of play to northern New York.

“They knew how to pass and handle the soccer ball,” Brendler said in a 2014 interview. “I had learned to play indoor soccer and would play it in gym class with a deflated volleyball, so the kids were always playing the game. After that first year, we were good every year after.”

Soon, they were known as the “classy-passing Chazy team.”

Brendler turned control of the team over to Tom Tregan in 1989, as Tregan compiled 115 wins before turning it over to one of his seniors from the ‘89 squad, Rob McAuliffe.

The rest is history.

Title years

Since his first year in 1996, McAuliffe has guided his alma mater to unprecedented heights, winning 458 games as of Oct. 16 and nine Class D state titles since 2004. The Eagles have claimed 24 of 28 Section VII/Class D titles over the same span.

"Rob was a generational talent as a player, and clearly now, as a coach," said Barcomb. "Every single player who pulled on the Eagle green and white, whether they played 80 minutes a game or five minutes a season, understood what it takes and what it took to bring Chazy soccer to the level it is today."

While over half of the program’s wins have come under his watch, McAuliffe always notes the program reached these heights because of those who helped to build it up before him as well as those who continue to build the program behind the scenes.

“There are a lot of good people who have worked to build this program over a lot of years,” said McAuliffe. “George Brendler and Tom Tregan set the bar, but there are also all of the JV, modified and youth coaches who really need to take a lot of credit for all of these 900 wins. There are just so many people who have been a part of this as deserve the same credit.”

The current coach added the key to the program's success is the confidence the program has in what it does.

“The politically correct answer would be to say that I never expected the numbers we have had in the program, but the honest answer is I did expect us to do great things because we have so much confidence in the people we have here and what we are doing,” McAuliffe said. “We have confidence in the players we have had and currently have.”

While saying he does not pay much attention to the win totals, there is one number McAuliffe remains focused on.

“I want to change nine to 10,” he said, referring to the state championship count for the program, already the most by one program in state history.