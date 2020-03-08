Alberga earns all state honors at indoor meet

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake's Patrick Alberga placed fifth at the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field meet in the shot put.

STATEN ISLAND | Saranac Lake's Patrick Alberga earned all state honors will a fifth place finish in the shot put at the NYSPHSAA boys indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

Alberga reached a mark of 53 feet in placing fifth, seven feet behind Quinn Smith of Hampton Bays, who threw for 60 feet exactly.

Jake Glicksman scored a 14th place finish in the 1,600 run at the NYSPHSAA boys indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

Glicksman set a personal best time of 4:26.29.

Full results for Section VII athletes are as follows:

55 dash: 31. Zashon Abrams (SCS) 6.88, 34. Tanner Estes (PHS) 6.94

300: 32. Dade Cox (BCS) 37.88

600: 30. Rowan Jackson (PHS) 1:32.05, 32. Zach Rainville (SCS) 1:35.92

1,000: 24. Logan Van Buren (M/BV) 2:40.49, 25. Micah McCulley (SLCS) 2:40.50

1,600: 14. Jake Glicksman (Seton) 4:26.29, 30. Peter Fogarty (SLCS) 4:39.91

3,200: 23. Peter Fogarty (SLCS) 9:37.24, 33. Emery Tausinger (M/BV) 11:03.72

55 hurdles: 28. Mathieu Durkin (PHS) 8.54, 30. Aidan Hoogkamp (BCS) 9.0

800 relay: 19. Saranac (Garrett Adolfo, Zashon Abrams, Anthony Bernardi, Dominic Harkness) 1:35.43

1,600 relay: 20. Beekmantown (Aidan Hoogkamp, Alexander Jock, Iziah Jock, Dade Cox) 3:48.32

3,200 relay: Moriah/Boquet Valley (Denali Garnica, Gage Perry, Landon Peters, Emery Tausinger) 9:05.40

High jump: 18. Benjamin Bordeau (PHS) 5-6, 26. Haddan Barcomb (PCS) 5-0

Long jump: 30. Garrett Adolfo (18-9.5), 31. Jaylen Gonzalez (PHS) 18-4

Triple jump: Adam Elshafay (PHS) no distance

Shot put: 5. Patrick Alberga (SLCS) 53-0, 25. Connor Kiroy (SCS) 40-11.25

Weight throw: 22. Connor Kiroy (SCS) 53-4.25, 29. Casey Breyette (SCS) 46-7.25