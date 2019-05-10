A day after first loss, Sentinels rebound against Blue Bombers

× Bryce Gautreau had a pair of hits for Ticonderoga in its win over Lake Placid Thursday.

LAKE PLACID | Terrance Benedict allowed two runs in the first inning before pitching no-hit ball the rest of the way, helping to secure a 7-2 win for the No. 3 Ticonderoga Sentinels over Lake Placid Thursday.

Benedict and Bryce Gautreau each collected a pair of hits for the Sentinels, while Nick Robarge-Greene had the lone base hit for the Sentinels, a double.

Matt Brandes had the lone hit of the game for the Blue Bombers.

HORNETS RALLY AGAINST EAGLES

Trailing 7-3, Plattsburgh High scored seven times in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Hornets rallied for a 10-7 win over Beekmantown Thursday.

“Tonight was a very good win for us,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “We battled back against a good Beekmantown team who is in first place in our league. We were able to erase a four-run lead late in the game. That shows a lot of grit and determination from the group of guys we have.”

Dylan Garrant had a double and single for the Hornets, while Liam Rascoe had a pair of base knocks and Zach Bieber recorded a triple.

“Dylan hit well in the leadoff spot when he settled in and Liam gave us a spark at the bottom of the order by swinging the bat well,” Shaughnessy said. “We need both of their bats to stay hot in the heart of our season.”

Bieber was credited with the win in relief for the Hornets, with Andrew Follmer coming on in the seventh to record the save.

“We did enough to win the game tonight, but we can’t be complacent,” Shaughnessy said. “There are things that we need to improve on and each of us need to keep working to get better each and every day.”

For Beekmantown, who was coming off a 17-14 win against Ticonderoga the night before, Kaden Myers had four hits, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, while Kagan Livsey was credited with the loss on the mound.

BOBCATS WALK OFF AGAINST VIKINGS

After Moriah scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to even its Thursday contest with Northern Adirondack, 3-3, the Bobcats scored the winning run on a passed ball to gain the win.

Brett Juntunen had 10 strikeouts in the game, but gave way to Casper LaBarge in the sixth, who recorded the win on the mound.

Cody Peryea had a pair of hits for the Bobcats, while Cody Lambert and Juntunen drove in runs and Nolan Knight had a double.

Dyllon Bougor had a triple and pitched a strong game through six-plus innings, being credited with the loss.

RED STORM ROLLING

Saranac Lake picked up its second win of the season, scoring five times in the sixth inning for a 9-2 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

Jaden Gladd had four hits, including a double, while Carter Sturgeon went the distance on the mound for the win.

Evan Snow had three hits for the Patriots, including a double, while taking the loss on the mound.

INDIANS DEFEAT CHIEFS

Zach Miner scattered five hits over seven innings in picking up a complete-game win in Peru’s 9-1 victory over Saranac Thursday.

Miner also connected on a single and double at the plate, while Carson Cunningham had a pair of doubles and Noah Lederman a pair of singles.

Jared Duquette had eight strikeouts before being relieved in the sixth.