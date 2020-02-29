A decade — plus one for BCS girls bowling

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Beekmantown girls varsity bowling team won their 11th straight Section VII title Saturday.

BEEKMANTOWN | Junior Morgan Brunet looked at coach Jim Garrant and said, “a decade plus one.”

That is the streak the Beekmantown girls varsity bowling team continued, winning the Section VII title for the 11th straight year Saturday, totaling 5,443 pins over six games

“I can’t even put it in words right now, we were able to pull this out,” said Brunet, who set a new league record for season average at 210.

“I was a little nervous at the start because it was my first year on the main team. My goals were to focus on my mark and trust the things that my coaches and teammates were telling me,” said Abby Fessette.

Alexa Sampica said she spent the season just trying to “keep pace” with the team.

“Especially Morgan,” Sampica joked. “I have enjoyed the season and I am very excited to be on a team that is going to states.”

Kylie Hilborne said she is looking forward to going to states with the new members of the starting team.

“It’s going to be awesome going to states with the two newbies so it will be exciting for them and all of us as a team.”

“It was amazing getting to know the two new girls on the team,” added Paige Hilborne. “We have been working harder as a team this year then we have in any other because the competition was very tough this year, especially with Peru.”

The Indians placed second in sectionals and will be sending four of their five starting bowlers as part of the Section VII state team in Kathryn Bowman, who was named the girl’s Most Outstanding Bowler award; Leita Ciolek, Sarah Williams and Karissa Poupore. They will be joined by AuSable Valley’s Katelynn Miller and Breanna Lacy (alternate) and Ticonderoga’s Jade Frasier.

Those bowlers will head to Syracuse March 13-15 for the NYSPHSAA championships.

Top games of the season

The Section VII single game individual and team records were both broken this season, with the individual record broken a second time within minutes, as Peru teammates Bowman and Williams broke the record with games of 289 and 286, respectively, in the same games towards the end of the regular season.

Through the first nine frames, Williams and Bowman took turns knocking 10 pins down a turn, both going into the 10th frame three strikes from perfection.

“I didn’t really know what was happening but I knew Kathryn was having a very strong game, I really didn’t think about how many strikes I had,” said Williams. “It did take pressure off knowing Kathryn was right behind me because I knew if I had a miss, Kathryn could still get a very high score.”

On her 10th roll, Williams scored her 10th strike, but then did something she admitted she should not have.

“I turned around and saw everyone behind me with the phones recording, so it threw me off,” she said. “I knew I should have taken a step back before the threw the 11th ball. I just didn’t get it out far enough. It was nerves.”

After finishing the game with a 286 and setting the sectional record, it was Bowman’s turn.

“I was upset because I wanted her to go for it and get her 300,” said Bowman. “Once it was over, I wanted to do just as well as she did, if not better, so I just put the pressure onto myself and go for it.”

Bowman said, unlike Williams, she knew what was going on.

“I started feeling it into the ninth frame because I knew what the sectional record was 279 and I knew I had a chance and Sarah also had a chance, so it was a rush of emotions because I wanted Sarah to break it, but I also wanted it,” she said.

Bowman also made good on her 10th roll before stepping to the line for her 11th.

“It was a good ball, I don’t think I got it enough right and I got a solid 10-pin.”

Bowman was able to pick up three more pins for the 289, taking over the sectional single game scoring record less than five minutes after Williams had set it.

The duo also helped the Indians to set a new sectional record for highest single team score with a 1,104.

“Considering how well we were doing and seeing that the rest of the team was also bowling very well in the game, I had the feeling we could get the team record for a single game,” said Bowman.