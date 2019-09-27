A night of sweeps in CVAC volleyball

× Expand Keith Lobdell Plattsburgh High's Lily Snide looks to bump and Alexandra Hartnett and Gianna Dejesus seek an attack attempt.

PLATTSBURGH | It was a night of sweeps in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball action Sept. 26, as league leader Beekmantown, Peru, Plattsburgh High and Saranac Lake all scored 3-0 match wins against their respective competition.

Eagles defeat Patriots

Lizzie Hynes combined eight kills and 17 assists for an effective offensive night as the Eagles scored wins of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11 over AuSable Valley.

Alibra Rodriguez led the Eagles with 13 kills, while Alexys Hawks had 16 assists and 11 digs. Jenna Begor combined 17 digs and five aces for Beekmantown, while Erin Gregory had four aces.

Abby Sawyer paced the Pats with 10 digs and a block, while Isabela Perez added nine digs, Madison Campbell three kills, Mallorie Douglas two aces and Isabella Joy two assists and aces.

Indians solid in return game

Peru allowed only one ace the entire match as they scored a 25-7, 25-13 and 25-11 win over Northern Adirondack.

Marie Higgins led the Indians offense with 12 kills, while Payton Seymour had 26 assists and eight aces. Julia Prescott added five aces, while Molly Timmons led the team with 15 digs.

Morgan Lawrence had the lone ace for the Bobcats while adding two blocks. Anna Brown had 11 digs and one kill, while Jadyn LaValley had a pair of assists.

Hornets sweep Chiefs

Lily Snide led the Hornets on both sides, with a team-high 12 digs on defense and set up her teammates with 23 assists on offense along with five aces as Plattsburgh High scored wins of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-20 over Saranac.

Arianna Gowett added 10 digs, seven kills, four blocks and four aces to the Hornet effort, while Alexandra Hartnett had 14 kills and Grace McMahon five aces.

Mikayla St. Louis led the Chiefs with 11 kills, while Mackenzie Taylor had 10 digs, Madison DuBray seven kills, Maddie Beaney nine assists and Kate Siskavich four aces.

Red Storm earn win

Katie Gay had six aces and 11 assists in helping the Saranac Lake offense to wins of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-15 over Northeastern Clinton.

Sydney Andronica added 20 digs defensively and five aces at the service line, while Nora Glover had six kills and three aces. Kelsey Leeret added six kills, while Madie Gay had 10 digs.

For the Cougars, Kelsey Gamache had four digs and three kills, with Emma Gooley adding three aces.