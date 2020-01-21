Adirondack Coast Camp moving to Beekmantown

× Expand Provided The Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp is entering its fifth season this summer with a new location at Beekmantown Central School and what founder Tom Lacey hopes will be a new tradition — free shoes for all campers.

PLATTSBURGH | The Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp will be moving to a new home to open the new decade, and hopes to have new sponsors along with a chance for campers to receive free sneakers.

Founder Tom Lacey, a long-time coach and official in the Plattsburgh area, said he founded the free basketball instructional camp — which he said is the only free camp in the state — based on his personal life.

“I grew up very poor and I wanted to make sure this camp was available to everyone,” said Lacey, who has brought in a host of volunteer coaches, players and staff to help with the camp over the past four years.

The camp

This year, the camp will move to Beekmantown Central School, where it will take place over a two week span, with boys going June 29-July 3 and girls July 6-10. Each camper will get a basketball, two movie passes, a camp shirt, free breakfast and lunch, along with many trophies for different categories.

Campers will get the chance to work on their game through drills and competition, and will hear and be coached by some of the top basketball minds in the region.

“I have had the opportunity to seeing the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp for the last couple of years as I have been a speaker at this camp,” said Jerrad Dumont, North Country Community College womens basketball coach. “I believe this to be a great camp for all levels of athlete. The coaches all bring great energy for the game and make this such a fun and competitive atmosphere for all levels. It is great to have this camp in our area and will only help the level of basketball in our area.”

“It’s always an honor to be asked to address the players at his camp,” said high school and college coaching great Jon Konowitz. “What Tom has created here is an opportunity for countless girls and boys would never have had a chance like this to develop their skills and deepen their passion for the game.”

“There are many young basketball enthusiasts in the North Country,” said Clinton womens coach and former Seton girls coach Donna Dixon. “This free camp gives them the opportunity to enhance their skill level. As a local coach, a shout-out of appreciation goes to Tom and the volunteer coaches he has put together. I am proud to be associated with this camp.”

Free shoes

Later in the month, Lacey will be meeting with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA to form a partnership where they could help donate free sneakers to all campers who attend, a desire of Lacey’s to help athletes out as he was helped out as a youth.

“I came from an extremely poor family — my parents could not afford basketball sneakers,” Lacey said. “On the first day of practice my freshman year through senior year, there would always be a free pair of Adidas Pro Model shoes sitting in my locker. To this day I have no idea who did it but I have narrowed it down to two — either Joe Cardany or Paul Marcus, who both donate to this camp every year. That is why I am asking the Brooklyn Nets organization for free sneakers for all the campers.”

High praise

The camp continues to add local support from businesses and coaches who want to see the model succeed, as does Lacey.

“To have someone put a free camp on for the boys and girls of the North Country shows the dedication love that Tom has for the game,” said Peru coach Matt Berry. “All of the people involved to continually show up free of charge. My daughter’s go every year even if they can only make a day or two. It is an unbelievable opportunity for kids in the North Country to be exposed to guest speakers and coaches of unbelievable levels. The instruction they get there in a week for free rivals any camp that I have paid for myself or sent my former athletes to.”

“My daughter has attended the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp for the past two years,” said Dave Baroody. “The camp is fun, time is well spent, and skills are taught and reinforced each day. Further, Tom Lacey has assembled guest speakers that are elite as well as a staff that is extremely helpful, knowledgeable and serious about the game of basketball. We are very much looking forward to next year’s camp.”

“Without question, the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp is the most organized and inclusive sports related opportunity in the North Country,” said Saranac athletic director Brent Denis. “Sadly, when this camp began, some questioned the quality a free camp could provide. I credit Tom Lacey for recruiting the most kid-centered coaches in the North Country and the best basketball minds in the region to provide a camp experience second to none.”

“The camp is an awesome program,” said Thom Loreman. “Tom Lacey has gotten some of the best minds in basketball to ‘volunteer’ in today’s world — it’s so great to make this available to our local kids and especially for free.”

“Tom’s free summer basketball camps in Plattsburgh are incredible,” said Clinton Community College AD Kevin Daugherty. “What started as a dream for Tom has become a reality due to his love for the game and an amazing amount of organization and focus. He staffs the camps with workers and lecturers that have a similar passion and are willing to work for free. This can be attributed to the number of local hoopsters that respect Tom and want to contribute to our area youth and basketball in general. Basketballs, T-shirts,trophies, instruction and fun. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

“The free week long summer basketball camp that Tom Lacey has developed and grown over the last few years for the Plattsburgh area youth is one of a kind,” said PSUC womens coach Cheryl Cole. “He does a tremendous job of bringing in a variety of different professionals in the basketball coaching community to share their knowledge and experience to our local youth, and it is accessible to all the boys and girls in the area.”

“Tom has done a fantastic job by organizing this basketball camp for young athletes in the greater Plattsburgh area,” said AuSable Valley girls coach Roger Long. “The ability to get sponsors and to get staff to volunteer their time is the first of many hurdles to make something like this happen. I have been honored to work his camp from the beginning. Athletics is becoming an expense that not every family can afford their child the opportunity to experience. This camp offers a chance to get kids involved and interested in something without the burden on a family’s budget. I hope he continues to grow the camp and give more children this wonderful opportunity.”

“Tom Lacey’s youth basketball camp has been one of the biggest draws around the community premiering outstanding coaches, game play and learning skills, and legendary speakers,” said Plattsburgh recreation coordinator Justyn Gordon.

“The camp is a complete Godsend for this community and surrounding areas,” said Chazy boys coach and former Plattsburgh State All American Travis Gorham. “I’m grateful to coach Lacey for bringing this camp to the area. Where else can you get a completely free camp with great college, high school and local talent helping teach our youth the game we all love. I sure hope to be a part of this camp moving forward as I know it will only grow immensely in quantity and quality.”

“Tom does a tremendous job running The Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp,” said Potsdam State womens head coach Brittany Cohen. “The camp is a tremendous asset to the Plattsburgh community, and provides kids with a great opportunity to learn basketball and other life skills. I was honored to be involved as a guest speaker.”

“Tom Lacey had a vision for a camp that would be available to any young athlete interested in sharing his passion for basketball,” said former Plattsburgh State coach Tom Curle. “The camp is now thriving and has been a unique camp that the youth in the area look forward to every year.”

“With the creation of the free Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp, Tom Lacey has made camp available to any interested athletes,” said former Beekmantown coach Maceo Dubose.

“I applaud the Adirondack Coast Basketball camp for their tireless efforts to ensure every child has the opportunity to attend a summer training program,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh.) “Not only have they worked to provide two separate week-long training sessions to any student, in grades third through twelve, wishing to participate, but their focus on caring for the whole student by providing them with breakfast, lunch and even new footwear, demonstrates their passion for the sport and the community as a whole. I thank Tom Lacey and his entire team for their dedication and I wish them another successful year.”

“Fesette Realty is proud to join forces with Tom and his highly qualified staff of volunteer coaches to put on this camp for our area’s youth,” said Neil Fesette. “Completely free sport camps are super rare so I’m just psyched to play a small role in giving kids this unique opportunity.”

“Stepping up as one of the first sponsors for the Adirondack Coast Premier Basketball camp was a no-brainer for our family business,” said Shane Parliament, owner of Plattsburgh Paving. “Growing up playing sports and raising three children who are always on the move from one game to the next, I know first hand the positive impact this healthy outlet can provide. Playing a part in making this the only free basketball camp for kids throughout the community, and seeing the joy it provides them, has been incredible. From guest speakers to expert staff, the dedication and heart Tom has put into making this camp not only one of the best in the area, but accessible for everyone is tremendous. We’re honored to give back and support the health of the community with this camp, sharing something we are passionate about.”

“For some, basketball is completely woven into their DNA and has, in many ways, shaped their lives and character — that’s who Tom Lacey is,” said John Kmack. “That’s why I wasn’t at all surprised when Lacey started to develop a basketball camp in Plattsburgh and offer it for free, because he wants to give another generation of Plattsburgh kids the same opportunity that he’s had to learn the game and develop life skills around it. What he’s established is a unique and important opportunity for young basketball players in Plattsburgh. I also know that with Lacey’s tenacity, he’s going to find a way to make sure that it continues to grow and that opportunities are available for kids that are growing up in the same way and in the same place that he did. It’s the next chapter in the on-going Legend of Lacey and it’s a great story of paying it forward.”