Adirondack League All-Stars named

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall During a timeout in a Section II semifinal basketball game Feb. 26 against Cambridge, Warrensburg coach Scott Smith gives his players some advice. Adirondack League All-Star players were announced this week, and the Warrensburg girls basketball team had the most players named for the honor.

WARREN COUNTY | Coaches of the Adirondack League wrestling and girls basketball teams recently announced their choices for All-Star athlete honors.

In wrestling, nine wrestlers from both Warrensburg and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George teams were chosen as Adirondack League All-Stars — believed to be the most ever for either team.

Both the Burghers and the WarEagles won 2019 Section II team championships — of Class D and Class C respectively. Additionally, the Burghers won the 2019 Section II Division II championship, and qualified to compete in the state team championship tournament.

Warrensburg’s All-Star wrestlers include five state tournament qualifiers: Chris Wilson and Nolan McNeill, both seniors; Tanner McKenna and Dylan Winchell, both freshmen; and sophomore Hunter McKenna. Also named All-Stars were sophomore Zach Carpenter, who placed third in Section II; junior Jacob Clear and senior Zack Davis, who both placed fourth in Section II; and eighth-grader Tristan Hitchcock, runner-up champion of the Saranac wrestling tournament.

For Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, named All-Stars were: senior Cody York, third-place state champion; senior Logan Duers, a former sectional champion who was runner-up champion this year; senior William Mitcham, one of the top wrestlers in Section II; senior Gary Spotswood and junior Cameron Duers, who both placed fifth in Section II; junior Mike Fuss, a leading contender in the region; sophomore Justin Hoffman who placed fifth in sectionals; freshman Quinton Fox; and junior Colby Hoolihan. The latter two wrestlers placed sixth in sectional competition.

GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS NAMED

In girls basketball, Warrensburg had the most players named as All-Stars of any team in the Adirondack League. Powered by a balanced team of tough defenders and hot shooters, the Burghers took their 2019 postseason campaign into the Section II semifinals.

GRACEANN BENNETT HONORED AS LEAGUE MVP

Named Adirondack League’s Most Valuable Player was Lake George’s Graceann Bennett, who surpassed 2,000 points in January and has been named to the All-State team. Honored as one of the best girls basketball players ever in Section II, she is considered one of the top players in the state for several seasons, and has been named central New York’s small-school basketball player of the year. Over the past two seasons, she’s led her team with nearly 25 points per game, 17 or so rebounds, as well as leading in steals and blocks.

Since she was an eighth-grader, she’s won various all-star honors and MVP awards — and powered her team deep into postseason tournaments. An acclaimed scholar-athlete, Bennett is headed to Georgetown this fall, and intends to play Division I basketball there.

COUGARS AND BURGHERS ATTAIN ALL-STAR STATUS

In addition to Bennett, other 2019 Adirondack League All-Stars feature three from Warrensburg: earning first-team honors are 1,047-point scoring senior forward Megan Hughes and junior point guard Hope Boland — known as a skilled defender and shooter from all over the court. Named to the second All-Star team is junior guard Abigail Ranous, a top rebounder and solid scorer.

From North Warren, achieving first-team status is senior point guard Sydney Gagnon, who has scored 1,000-plus career points and has led the 2018-19 Cougars to the 2019 Section II Class D finals with her aggressive play on both ends of the court — and as a sophomore was a key player for her team in winning the 2017 Section II championship.