Adirondack League wrestling All-Stars named

× Expand Thom Randall The 2019-2020 Warrensburg High School Wrestling team produced the most 2020 Adirondack League All-Stars of any school in the league this year. The 2019-20 Burgher team includes: (front row, left to right): Marshall Bushey, Tanner McKenna, Hunter McKenna, Zachary Carpenter, Justin Rushia, Zach Shambo, Colton Bell, Dan Randall, (row 2): Zachary Olden, Cameron Carpenter, Joey Murdick, Caiden Mosher, Dante Corriveau, Jaidyn Hill, Lona Sonley, (row 3): Trace McGrath, Thomas Combs, Jaron Griffin, Hunter Nemec, Jacob Clear, Tristen Hitchcock, and Ayden Rushia. (Not pictured): Skyler Moffitt, Landon Olden, Robert Ranous, Landian Templeton, Dylan Winchell, and Xavier Harney.

WARREN COUNTY — The Adirondack League announced its wrestling all-stars for the 2019-20 season on April 9.

The Warrensburg wrestling team had more athletes than any other area school honored as Adirondack League All-Stars — these Burgher wrestlers are: senior Hunter McKenna who was a Section II champion at 152 pounds; senior Zach Shambo and Jacob Clear wrestling at 138 and 285 pounds respectively; Junior Zach Carpenter at 138 pounds; sophomores Dylan Winchell and Tanner McKenna, wrestling at 126 and 132 pounds; freshman Tristen Hitchcock at 195 pounds; and 8th graders Zach Olden and Cameron Carpenter, wrestling at 99 pounds and 106 pounds respectively.

Honored as All-Stars from the Hadley-Luzerne WarEagles team were: senior Justin Hoffman, who was the Section II runner-up at 152 pounds; seniors Mike Fuss and Colby Hoolihan, both wrestling at 160 pounds; senior Cameron Duers at 220 pounds; and three sophomores: Carter McIntosh 120 pounds, Caleb Carpenter at 113 pounds, and Logan Marissal at 195 pounds.

