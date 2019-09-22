Adolfo boots three field goals in Saranac win

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Gabe Clausen lines up in an attempt to tackle Beekmantown’s Kaden Myers in the Sept. 21 meeting between the two teams, won by the Chiefs on a Garrett Adolfo field goal, 24-21.

SARANAC | Tied 21-21, Garrett Adolfo was doing plenty of static stretching during the timeout at 2:02 remaining in Saranac’s varsity football game against Beekmantown Sept. 21.

Adolfo, the Chiefs kicker, had cramping issues with his right leg earlier in the second half, forcing him to the sideline.

However, there he was, working his right leg out as he was being called on to kick — and connect — on what would be the game-winner in the 24-21 win for the Chiefs over Beekmantown.

× Expand Keith Lobdell Garrett Adolfo connects on the game-winning 32 yard field goal for Saranac against Beekmantown Sept. 21.

“My leg felt terrible — I was cramping up since the first drive after halftime,” Adolfo said. “I could not even feel my legs I was on the sidelines screaming because it hurt so bad.”

Fighting through the pain, Adolfo connected on a field goal which hooked in from 32 yards out, giving the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish.

“My kicks always have a little bit of a left hook,” said Adolfo, who connected on three field goals and an extra point in the win.

“I have never had a 10-point night just kicking the ball,” he added.

“It is another type of weapon we are able to have,” said coach Dylan Everleth about his kicker. “You have teams now who can’t even kick extra points and are always going for two, so anytime you have a weapon like that it runs your offense into another level. I always have confidence when he goes onto the field to kick a field goal. He has the most confidence in the world and he showed that today.”

Sealing the win

After Adolfo’s kick, Beekmantown had a final chance to score, but Connor Recore ended the Eagles’ final drive with an interception to secure Saranac’s second win of the season while handing Beekmantown their first loss.

“The tight end cut across my face and I knew he was their favorite target so I decided to follow him and stuck right to him,” Recore said. “I was able to make a play.”

“He sees the field so well and I still say he has the best hands in the league,” said Everleth. “He made a huge play when we needed it.”

Battling through adversity

Along with Aldofo, Saranac also played a large portion of the game without all-around standout Bryce Smith, who was injured early in the game and returned in the fourth quarter to play linebacker.

Looking for depth, Everleth was able to turn to a number of players, including Robert Foley, Addison Kelting and Hunter Devins.

“It was just a great team win,” Kelting said. “The line did great today and we did a good job blocking the secondary. We had a really good week of practice after losing and wanted to come out hard in this game.”

“Coach told me I would have to have a big game if we were going to win, and I am kind of small so I had to go out there and play with all my heart,” said Devins, who finished with a touchdown run. “The line was great and they made holes you could drive a truck through. We had a great week of practice and stayed focused through the game.”

“Hunter, as a sophomore, he played the best game of football we have seen out of him, stepping up to be a leader on offense and make some big plays and he was all over the field on defense,” Everleth said. “You can’t ask for a better player because he is always coming off the field with a smile on his face.

“We knew it was going to be hot and guys were going to cramp up and get hurt, but our team showed excellent depth and everyone did their jobs while they were in,” he continued. “Bryce stepped in, pushed through the pain and did what we asked of him. That’s all you can ask him to do.”

League logjam

Everleth said the team responded well after losing to Saranac Lake.

“It started from Monday,” he said. “They got together as a team and it was a whole different week of practice — it just had a different feel and we played a different type of football here today then we have all year.”

“I think this game will give us a lot of momentum,” said Recore.

The result put four teams — Saranac, Saranac Lake, Peru and Beekmantown — atop the CVAC standing at 2-1.

For the Eagles, Kaden Myers topped the 100 yard mark rushing, while Nate Finley had a pair of touchdown passes to Carson LaPier and a third to Matt Dion.