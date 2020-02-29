After tough opener, Smith rallies for third at state wrestling

× Expand Keith Lobdell Bryce Smith of Saranac uses a single for a two-point takedown against Nick Ross in the 152 lbs. semifinals of the NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament Saturday. Ross would eventually score a 3-2 win over Smith, while the Chief senior would rally to place third.

ALBANY | Saranac’s Bryce Smith rallied from a tough semifinal defeat at the NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament Saturday, winning his final two matches of the day to place third at 152lbs.

Smith opened with a 3-2 loss to Nick Ross, who used a strong riding game and a two-point reversal in the third period to score the needed points to win.

“We had escaped from him before at Eastern States, so we felt we could do it again,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “You could tell he has worked on his ground game and he wrestled very tough and got the points he needed.”

Smith was also plagued by bleeding near his nose, which caused several stoppages.

“That hurt as far as trying to establish anything long term,” said coach Smith.

Following the loss, Smith wrestled in the consolation semifinals, scoring a 4-1 decision over Dakota Mascho. In the consolation finals, he trailed Keagen Case, 2-0, before scoring six straight points for an eventual 6-4 win.

“He left it all out on the mat,” said coach Smith. “We changed a couple of things after the semifinal match and he really did well in the final two matches.

“I’m proud of the little fella,” Smith, who is also Bryce’s father, added.

“He said that he was proud of me and that he loved me,” said Bryce of the final hug he and his father shared on a high school wrestling mat. “It was tough right after the semifinal loss but I eventually told myself if I cannot finish first, I need to wrestle my best and finish third.”

Smith said he will look back at his time with the Chiefs fondly.

“Its really all about being together with your team and your family,” he said. “I could not have asked for a better team to be a part of, they made it so much fun.”

Saranac's Alex Christman looks for position in his consolation quarterfinal match Saturday. Christman went 1-1 on the day, finishing in seventh place at 132 lbs.

Christman seventh

Saranac teammate Alex Christman started his day with a loss by fall in the consolation quarterfinals at 132, putting him into the seventh place match, where he scored a 5-0 decision over Julian Martin to claim seventh place.

“I am so proud of Alex,” said Smith.

“It hit me half way through the match that this was my final high school match, and that really pushed me,” said Christman. “It meant a lot to come away with a place finish in my senior year.”

Zach Swyers of Peru looks for an escape during his consolation quarterfinal match Saturday at the state wrestling championships. Swyers would place eighth at 160 lbs.

Swyers eighth

Peru’s Zach Swyers started the day with a loss to Ethan Stoller, putting him in the seventh place match where Nick Pino outscored Swyers, 11-0, to give the Peru junior an eighth place finish at 160.