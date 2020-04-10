All-American honors for nordic team members

× Expand Photo provided VT-040420-SPORTS-Nordic-All-Americans_WEB L-R: Sophia Laukli, Peter Wolter and Alexandra Lawson.

MIDDLEBURY | Three members of the Middlebury nordic ski team earned All-American honors at the recently-held NCAA Championships. The event was shortened to just two days, with the nordic team competing in the freestyle races on day two at the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman, Montana. The top-10 finishers in the race were deemed All-Americans.

Leading the women’s team to a win in the 5K freestyle event was Sophia Laukli (Yarmouth, Maine.). The Panther rookie finished the race in second place with a time of 13:25. Laukli had a stellar rookie campaign for the Panthers, holding down the top spot in the east in both the freestyle and classical event lists, earning the Bib Leader crown in both events. She won five races this winter, including four-straight victories over three carnivals. Laukli placed first in the 5K freestyle races at Vermont and Colby, while capturing the 10K classic at Colby and the 15K classic at Bates. She was also a part of Middlebury’s winning 3x5 relay team at Williams. Laukli placed in the top five in every individual event she raced in this winter. She deemed the EISA Rookie of the Year.

Alexandra Lawson (West Burke, Vt.) covered the course with a time of 14:05, good for sixth-place overall. The junior was right behind Laukli in the freestyle rankings at #2, while owning the fifth spot in classical to earn First-Team All-East honors. She earned wins in the 5K freestyle events at Harvard and Bates, while also being a part of the winning 3x5 relay team at Williams. Lawson earned top-five finishes in 9 of 10 races this winter. She and Laukli both missed the final carnival of the season while competing at the World Junior/U23 Championships in Germany.

On the men’s side, Peter Wolter (Hailey, Idaho) was solid once again for the Panthers, cracking the top-10 by placing ninth overall in the 10K free with a time of 24:40. The junior moved up a spot to the first-team after earning Second-Team All-East honors a year ago. The 2018 Rookie of the Year had a solid campaign, earning his first-career win in the 15K classic at the Middlebury Carnival. Wolter placed in the top-10 in all 12 races this season, while finishing in the top-five nine times. He also recorded four second-place finishes this winter. Wolter is ranked second in the classical and fourth in the freestyle event. ■