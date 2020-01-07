All State soccer players named

× Expand File photos All State soccer players from Section VII included Heath Lucas, Nik Hamel, Riley Hansen, Nicholas Kelting, Analise Burdo, Jenna Stanley, Mackenzie Chapman, Avery Durgan, Rylee Preston, Payton Couture and Kya McComb.

PLATTSBURGH | Four boys and seven girls from Section VII soccer teams have been named to All State soccer teams for the 2019 season.

Boys small school

Chazy midfielder Heath Lucas was named to the first team of the United Soccer Coaches Small School All State team. The Eagle senior was named the Most Valuable Player in Division II of the Northern Soccer League, having scored seven goals and dishing out 19 assists for 33 points, second a among D-II players. Lucas helped lead the Eagles to their ninth trip to Middletown in the past decade.

Saranac striker Nik Hamel was named to the second team, as the Div. I Most Valuable Player had 14 goals and six assists on the season for 34 points, leading the Chiefs to the Class B sectional title.

Chazy striker Riley Hansen was named to the fourth team, scoring a Northern Soccer League-high 28 goals this season while adding 11 assists for a league0high 67 points on the year.

Saranac Lake’s Nicholas Kelting was named to the fifth team, scoring seven goals on the season and tallying 17 points for the Class C sectional champions.

Girls All State

Boquet Valley’s Analise Burdo was named to the second team of the NYSSCOGS All-State Girls Soccer Class D team. The Griffin junior had 15 goals and seven assists form 37 points on the season as the Griffins made the Calass D sectional finals.

AuSable Valley’s Jenna Stanley was named to the third team in Class C, having scored 14 goals and six assists in the season as the Patriots returned to the Class C regional finals for the second straight year.

Chazy sweeper Mackenzie Chapman was named to the fourth team in Class D, as the junior anchored an Eagles defense that defended their Class D sectional title and return to the regional finals.

Beekmantown’s D-I Most Valuable Player Avery Durgan was named to the fourth team in Class B, scoring 19 goals and adding seven assists on the season for a division-leading 43 points on the season as the Eagles advanced to the Class G sectional finals.

Division II MVP Rylee Preston was named to the fifth team in Class C, while Saranac keeper Payton Couture and Northeastern Clinton utility player Kya McComb were named to the Class B sixth team.

Couture made 75 saves on the season and led the Northern Soccer League with 12 shutouts, while McComb led the Cougars defense and played key minutes in the midfield during their run to the Class B sectional title.